Nugent named as RLI board chairman

INCOMING Rugby League Ipswich chairman of directors David Nugent believes the QRL and NRL need to better support Ipswich grassroots rugby league or risk losing ground to other sporting codes.

The former Ipswich Junior Rugby League chairman was voted in by the IRL board on Monday evening, and brings more than a decade of rugby league administration experience to the role.

Nugent said that while the QRL has been helpful in some areas, the NSWRL alongside the NSW government had provided a blueprint that Queensland needs to adopt.

"Don't get me wrong we don't get zero support, but I think (the QRL) could do better in supporting us," Nugent said.

"The NSW government has stepped up to the plate in their patch, and provided grassroots funding in country NSW and metro areas.

"We want a similar policy applied to Queensland to help us keep pace with that."

Nugent hopes to use his connections within the QRL to show those in Brisbane that a unique approach is required to maintain rugby league's standing in Ipswich.

"There are times we have gone into Brisbane and told them what they're doing isn't working for Ipswich, and I've had some success doing that in the past," Nugent said.

"I think many would say the NRL and QRL could be doing a lot more for the Western Corridor, and I'll be battling for that to be the case."