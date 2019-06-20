Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road.
CHARGED: A man in his 20s will face court after he was allegedly naked near a main Warwick road. Contributed
Crime

'Nude man' arrested near Warwick school

Elyse Wurm
by
19th Jun 2019 5:04 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2019 6:44 AM

A MAN who was allegedly nude in public during peak school pick-up time today was spotted by multiple passers-by, prompting several calls to police.

Police allege the Warwick man, aged in his 20s, was near the road on Victoria St.

Police said the man had been camping by the river with some friends and was waving his arms around when seen by parents and children.

He was charged with one count of wilful exposure and was given a notice to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court.

nudity school pick-up victoria street warwick crime warwick police wilful exposure
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Police raids net ice, marijuana, motorbikes and ID info

    premium_icon Police raids net ice, marijuana, motorbikes and ID info

    Breaking The raid netted almost 100 fake IDs and a device with identification information stored on it.

    • 20th Jun 2019 6:56 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 199 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 20th Jun 2019 6:25 AM
    Woman in her 30s hospitalised after Limestone St crash

    premium_icon Woman in her 30s hospitalised after Limestone St crash

    News Paramedics assessed two patients following a two-vehicle crash.

    • 20th Jun 2019 6:25 AM
    Family's heartfelt appeal to government: 'Let us stay'

    premium_icon Family's heartfelt appeal to government: 'Let us stay'

    News The family are fearful they will be killed if they are sent home.