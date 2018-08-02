Menu
Nude lunch at inaugural green event

2nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM

A RANGE of activities and events, including a nude lunch, will put the focus on the environment during the region's inaugural Sustainable Ipswich Week.

From August 6 to 12, individuals, schools, businesses and community organisations can get involved to promote the city's natural environment and ways to care for it.

The week incorporates two key events, the Youth Sustainability Summit and the Ipswich EnviroForum - both of which will feature guest speaker Costa Georgiadis from ABC's Gardening Australia.

There will also be six key themes during the week:

Monday, August 6: Nude lunch day

Tuesday, August 7: BYO coffee cup day

Wednesday, August 8: Recycle 4

Thursday, August 9: Reusable shopping bag day

Friday, August 10: Skip a car trip day

Saturday and Sunday: Worm farm weekend

The council's Conservation and Environment Committee chair Kerry Silver said everyone can make changes to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

"It could be packing your lunch without single use plastics, riding your bicycle to the shop instead of driving, or making your own reusable shopping bag out of recycled fabric," she said.

"By working together we can protect and enhance our environment and its liveability for current and future generations."

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said Sustainable Ipswich Week would be a way for residents to get inspired, get involved and celebrate sustainability and the environment.

"Events such as the Youth Sustainability Summit and Ipswich EnviroForum will connect students and residents with new ideas and enable long-lasting change," he said.

On Saturday an environment event will also be held between noon and 5pm at Cribb Park.

For details on Sustainable Ipswich Week visit Ipswich.qld.gov.au/sustainableipswich.

environment sustainability sustainable ipswich week
Ipswich Queensland Times

