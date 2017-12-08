Nuclear company pledges one year of consultation

SMR Technology will consult with the community for about one year before deciding whether to continue pushing a part-nuclear future.

SMR Technology will consult with the community for about one year before deciding whether to continue pushing a part-nuclear future. Pierre Berenger

THE chairman of SMR Nuclear Technology will continue community consultation for one year before deciding whether to continue pushing the controversial energy.

Robert Pritchard, who is also executive director of the Energy Policy Institute, last week said Ipswich "ticks the boxes” as a future site for nuclear technology.

Many residents across the region were reluctant to support Mr Pritchard's idea, something he said was "perfectly understandable”.

"One of the reasons nuclear business has been off the agenda in Australia for the past 20 years is people just don't have the opportunity to work in the area or gain information from their own experience,” he said.

"They feel unsure.”

Mr Pritchard said it was vital regions across Australia researched and asked questions about the technology.

"That's the reason why we're not going to the politicians to ask them to change the law,” he said.

"They'll (residents) only get that level of confidence if they get the knowledge - it will take time.”

The energy chief said Ipswich's designation as a nuclear-free city would be considered by the company.

"It's certainly something that we would respect - that's not a legal ban as such but it's a sign people are wary of technology they don't understand and the wool being pulled over their eyes,” he said.

Some residents were worried about the location of nuclear waste from the reactor.

Mr Pritchard said it was a common question.

"What you do is what all nuclear facilities do, store it in a safe place,” he said.

"You can store it above ground or below ground.

"As long as it's stored and people aren't exposed to it, it's fine.”

He encouraged people to keep an open mind and visit the SMR Nuclear Technology website to learn more.

"The point for the people of Ipswich is the point for people everywhere; if they've got questions they can all be answered,” he said.