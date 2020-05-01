NT to look after infected troops, says Chief Minister

Four coronavirus infected ADF personnel arrived in Darwin this morning from the Middle East

CHIEF Minister Michael Gunner says the NT will uphold its responsibilities to look after the COVID-19 infected Australian Defence Force troops who arrived in Darwin this morning from overseas.

Mr Gunner said he was aware four Australian Defence Force personnel, who tested positive for coronavirus while serving in the Middle East, were flown into Darwin today.

"Being the safest place in Australia also comes with responsibilities, like being there for our fellow Australians and our defence personnel," he said.

"We have accepted them here, we will care for them here, because it's the right thing to do.

"Our ADF have helped keep our borders secure. We will look after them."

A Defence spokesman said they proactively tested personnel for COVID-19 in the Middle East Region after being notified that a number of locally engaged contractors had tested positive in recent weeks.

He said the tests were undertaken by the host nation last week and results were advised to Defence late on Wednesday, April 29.

"The returned personnel were deployed to Operation Accordion and are from a range of units around Australia," he said.

"They disembarked in Darwin as the first point of entry in Australia at around 6am this morning.

"Defence worked closely with the NT Government to implement appropriate transport and quarantine arrangements, including medical examination and care."

Operation Accordion is a Joint Task Force of about 500 ADF personnel deployed to Australia's main operating base in the Middle East region.