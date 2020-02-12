Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Northern Territory detectives have arrested a 61-year-old man in Queensland who failed to show up to court to face child sex offences in 1998.
Crime

Man nabbed 22 years after court no-show

by Greg Roberts
12th Feb 2020 4:54 PM

A 61-year-old man has been extradited to Darwin from Queensland more than 20 years after allegedly failing to attend court on child sex abuse charges.

Northern Territory detectives travelled to Queensland to arrest the man, who fled after failing to appear in 1998.

The investigation was part of Operation Verto, in which NT Police is revisiting historical sexual assault court cases where arrest warrants had been issued for the nominated offender.

He is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Thursday on charges of sexual intercourse without consent and indecent dealing with a child under 16.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

child sex abuse crime escapee police warrant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Jets building new club love for Valentine’s Day

        premium_icon How Jets building new club love for Valentine’s Day

        Sport The first trial always brings heat and a bit of confusion with interchanges.

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:02 PM
        How much candidates are spending on campaign

        premium_icon How much candidates are spending on campaign

        News Some candidates have spent tens of thousands of dollars on their campaign so far. ...

        • 12th Feb 2020 3:58 PM
        How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        premium_icon How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        News Casuals who work more than 38 hours a week need to be paid overtime.

        Calls for change to health care in Ipswich ignored

        premium_icon Calls for change to health care in Ipswich ignored

        News The Federal Government has ignored calls to reverse changes to health care in...