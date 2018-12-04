NT fireys on their way to QLD

NT Fire and Rescue senior station officers Brendon Magnoli and Jeffrey Whittakerare making their way to Queensland today to assist with the operations. Picture: Justin Kennedy

THREE NT firefighters with over 35 years of experience between them are on their way to Queensland to help relieve some of the crews still battling 100 blazes across the state.

Top End senior station officers Brendon Magnoli and Jeffrey Whittaker will be joined by Alice Springs senior station officer James Bateman in Rockhampton to take up positions within the incident control team.

Mr Whittaker said they were being sent over for five days to give those who had been working tirelessly since the fires broke out a bit of a breather.

"From what we believe, the current crews have been going since day one so it will be good to be able them a well-earned break and rotate through," he said.

Mr Whittaker said he had heard that conditions are expected to ease today but there was still a lot of work to be done.

"I believe that they are going to get rain sometime today as well and, with rain, that will make it a little bit easier for us as well and it will be good for the crews that are already there," he said.

"But there are still 100 fires that are still burning so our job will still be quite busy."

Two more central Queensland localities, Lowmead and Captain Creek, were told to prepare to leave on Monday as unpredictable conditions posed a challenge to firefighters battling across the state.

Mr Whittaker, who has been with NT Fire and Rescue for 20 years, said tackling the fires in Queensland would be different to what he and his colleagues are used to.

"The terrain is a little bit different to ours and it is different firefighting than what we are used to up here," he said.

"The amount of resources that our southern counterparts can throw at large incidents is phenomenal compared to what we can do here. Northern Territory Fire and Rescue do a lot of work with very little, so it is going to be an eye opener for us to see that many resources and that much personnel."