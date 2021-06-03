Menu
NSW has recorded no new virus cases. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

NSW’s astonishing virus result

by Erin Lyons
2nd Jun 2021 6:21 AM | Updated: 3rd Jun 2021 11:18 AM

NSW has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 as Victoria continues to battle its latest outbreak.

The astonishing result, from 18,672 tests, comes after NSW Health revealed a confirmed case of Covid-19 travelled from Melbourne to a popular south coast holiday spot while potentially infectious.

The man went to Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Gundagai, Hyams Beach and Vincentia with his family between May 19 and 24.

He developed symptoms on May 25, a day after returning to Melbourne, and was tested on May 31.

His wife and two children have since tested positive.

NSW Health said 517 people had been contacted after they attended an exposure site at the same time as the Victorian family.

Health officials are now racing to determine whether the man was the family’s primary source of infection.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant on Thursday said hundreds of NSW residents had crossed paths with the Victorian man and his family.

A Coles is on alert. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
She said her staff were working with their Victorian counterparts to figure out the “timing of the onset” of the family’s disease.

There’s a chance the man’s family were not infectious when they were in NSW, if he was the source.

Several venues are on alert from Jervis Bay to Gundagai, including a Coles supermarket and a popular roadside stop for motorists.

NSW Health issued a new advisory for Goulburn’s Shell Coles Express Big Merino on May 19 between 1.45pm and 2.05pm – in addition to times previously announced.

Other new alerts include the The Coffee Pedaler in Gundagai on May 19 between 9.30am and 11.15am, Jervis Bay’s Green Patch campground from May 19 at 4pm to 9am on May 24.

More than 500 people have crossed paths with the family. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Gundagai is about 330km from Huskisson where a popular cafe frequented by both locals and tourists is also on alert.

They family went to 5 Little Pigs in Huskisson on May 21 between 8am and 11.30am.

Dr Chant on Wednesday praised the south coast venues for all using QR codes, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian also lauded the widespread use of the registration method in the state.

She compared it with the QR system in place in Victoria and said: “I don’t believe they’ve got a QR system that’s consistent across the state in Victoria, so that would make the job a bit more difficult in terms of contact tracing.

“We’ve had our system in place for some time … so we have that level of confidence in NSW that we’re able to give our contact tracers that information.”

Anyone in the Jervis Bay area is urged to get tested even if they have the mildest symptoms.

