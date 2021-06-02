NSW virus exposure sites list grows

Venues at the popular holiday spot are on alert. Picture: iStock

NSW has added more venues of concern associated with confirmed cases of Covid who were in NSW between May 19-24 while potentially infectious.

NSW Health said the original time frame has now been expanded after “three household contacts of the original case have now tested positive.”

The department has issued an advisory for Goulburn’s Shell Coles Express Big Merino on May 19 from 1:45-2:05pm (in addition to times previously announced), The Coffee Pedaler in Gundagai on May 19 between 9:30am-11:15am, Jervis Bay’s Green Patch campground from May 19 at 4pm-9am on May 24, 5 Little Pigs in Huskisson on May 21 between 8am-11:30am, the Huskisson Treasure Chest on May 21 from 11:30am-12pm, Coles Vincentia Shopping Village May21 between 12pm-1pm and May 22 from 12pm-1pm (in addition to times previously announced), the Gundagai Craft Centre on May 19 from 11am-12pm and the Junque and Disorderly Antique Shop in Gundagai on May 19 from 11am-12pm.

The Green Patch campground at Booderee National Park.

“If you were at any of the following venues at the times listed, please immediately call NSW Health on 1800 943 553, get tested and isolate,” NSW Health advised.

Authorities haven’t determined which family member contracted the virus first and where they caught it, saying theyu could not find any crossover points with existing cases.

North Melbourne Primary School, where two children from the family attend, has been closed to all students.

North Melbourne Primary School has been closed after two Covid infections were linked to the site.

A new pop-up Covid testing clinic has been set up at the Gundagai Visitor Information Centre and the Gundagai Medical Centre may also be contacted for advice on testing.

“Anyone who lives in Jervis Bay, Vincentia, Huskisson, Gundagai or Goulburn, or has visited these areas since 19 May, is asked to be especially vigilant for the onset of even the mildest of cold-like symptoms, and is urged to come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received,” NSW Health said.

Trapper’s Bakery in Goulburn has closed for deep cleaning after Covid-positive person visited the popular venue on May 24.

The bakery is one of the most famous spots for a quick stopover between the two cities or for anyone travelling into Sydney on the Hume freeway.

“Bakery closed today due to unforeseen circumstances,” the owners wrote on a typed note posted outside the store.

“We will re-open Thursday at 5.30am. Many apologies”



The bakery is closed for deep cleaning. Picture: Twitter via 9 News/Eliza Edwards

NSW Health previously issued an urgent alert on Tuesday night, indicating the person had travelled from Victoria and stopped off at Jervis Bay, Hyams Beach, Goulburn and Vincenta on May 23 and 24.

The person travelled back to Melbourne on May 24.

They developed symptoms on May 25 but did not get tested for six days until May 31, four days after the state went into lockdown.

An alert for Coles in Vincentia was extended to an hour. NSW Health said the person visited Coles at Vincentia Shopping Village on Sunday, May 23, between noon and 1pm.

They went to the Cooked Goose Cafe in Hyams Beach between 10am and noon on that same day and the Green Patch campground at Booderee National Park for most of Sunday, May 23. They were there overnight and left about 9am on Monday, May 24.

Coles at Vincentia is on alert. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Two venues in Goulburn were listed as exposure sites.

On May 24 the person stropped off at the Shell Coles Express Big Merino in Goulburn between 10am and 11.30am and Trapper’s Bakery between 10.30am and 11.30am.

There are fears the virus could have spread to fellow diners at the bakery who are likely to have come from various parts of Victoria or NSW given it is a popular spot for tourists or motorists.

“If bakery staff all test negative, then the only risk would be those in the bakery at the same time as the infected person,” leading epidemiologist Adrian Esterman said.

“However, if any of the staff test positive, it would be a much more serious scenario given the large number of visitors to the bakery.”

Testing capacity in the region has been given a boost and a pop-up clinic has been established at Huskisson.

“NSW Health is continuing to investigate the movements of this case in and around Jervis Bay, and the list of venues is likely to be updated,” the department said.

The positive case visited Hyams Beach and Jervis Bay area. Records. iStock





Victoria’s Department of Health also listed places in regional parts of the state where the infected person went after they returned.

These include BP Truckstop at Glenrowan on May 24 between 4pm and 4.30pm, BP Euroa on May 24 between 5pm-6pm and BP Truckstop Wallen on May 24 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

There are concerns Victoria’s snap lockdown could be extended as the number of active cases across the state grew to 60 on Wednesday.

Exposure sites grew to 351.

Originally published as NSW virus exposure sites list grows