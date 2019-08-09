NSW smashed by 120km/h winds as polar blast hits

RESIDENTS across eastern parts of NSW should prepare for lacerating winds and plunging temperatures today as a series of cold fronts cross the state.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds across NSW, the ACT, South Australia and Victoria.

Vigorous winds are expected in the Sydney metropolitan, Hunter, Illawarra, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and the ACT districts. Parts of the Mid North Coast, South Coast, Central Tablelands, South West Slopes and Northern Tablelands districts will also be hit.

Residents in Sydney can expect can expect average winds of 60 to 70km/h with peak gusts up to 90km/h. Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Craig Ryan said residents should prepare for a cold morning.

"We've got a series of cold fronts that are crossing over the state and with that we'll see stronger winds. In Sydney we'll see a maximum of 18, but with these winds it'll feel quite a bit cooler."

Similarly damaging winds are expected in the Hunter, Southern Tablelands, Snowy Mountains, Illawarra, Southern Coastal ranges and the Blue Mountains.

Sydneysiders brace for high winds as a cold front sweeps over the city bringing icy winds for those making their way over the Pyrmont Bridge. Picture: Toby Zerna

Blizzards are predicted for the alpine areas of the state with winds averaging 80 to 90km/h, however peak winds of over 120km/h hour are possible. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service are recommending people postpone travel to back county parts of the state.

Mr Ryan said that early observations in Thredbo recorded winds at over 110km/h early this morning.

Cold temperatures and ferocious winds are expected until Sunday as multiple cold fronts cross through southeastern Australia. Mr Ryan said the Bureau was expecting the wild weather.

Snow is stacking up at Perisher ski resort after a heavy fall. Further blizzard conditions with more significant snowfall is expected throughout today. Picture: Supplied by Perisher

"It's quite a vigorous number of systems that are coming through, we'd be expecting that these winds would be a feature. With this particular system - which isn't rare but isn't the norm either - we've got a number of systems at the same time in quick succession so it feels like every day there's a cold front."

The State Emergency Service has advised people to move their cars away from trees and under cover, to secure loose items in yards and to keep at least eight metres from fallen power lines.