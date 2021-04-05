Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NSW senator said he would step back from politics for further testing and treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last week.
The NSW senator said he would step back from politics for further testing and treatment after being diagnosed with cancer last week.
Health

NSW senator diagnosed with aggressive cancer

by JAMES MORROW
5th Apr 2021 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NSW Senator Jim Molan has announced that he is stepping back from politics after being diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

The senator and former major general in the Australian Army made the announcement on Monday via a statement which said, "last week I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of a cancer."

NSW Senator Jim Molan will step back from politics after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Jonathan Ng
NSW Senator Jim Molan will step back from politics after being diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I will be taking leave from the Senate for further testing to confirm the prognosis, and to commence treatment."

While Mr Molan did not identify the sort of cancer behind the diagnosis, he said that "I have many reasons to be positive."

"I have never been afraid to fight the battles that need fighting, and this is no exception."

"I thank you for your support, and we ask for your privacy at this time."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as NSW senator diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer

cancer jim molan politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockynats grand champ: ‘I can’t believe this has happened’

        Premium Content Rockynats grand champ: ‘I can’t believe this has happened’

        News Paul Hart had no grand expectations when he arrived in Rockhampton for the three-day car festival.

        Child sustains possible spinal injuries in quad bike fall

        Premium Content Child sustains possible spinal injuries in quad bike fall

        Breaking The young boy was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition

        Fast food chain’s building to go under hammer

        Premium Content Fast food chain’s building to go under hammer

        Property An auction date has been set for the sale of a building leased to a popular hot...

        Flood watch cancelled as intense system stays off-shore

        Premium Content Flood watch cancelled as intense system stays off-shore

        Weather The severe weather system was expected to dump up yo 250mm across parts of the...