Schools struggle with vaping explosion

Teachers report that “more and more” students are hyped up on nicotine or showing signs of withdrawal.

Teachers report that “more and more” students are hyped up on nicotine or showing signs of withdrawal.

A black-market schoolyard trade of electronic cigarettes is leading to a wave of kids becoming hooked on nicotine and exhibiting "really edgy behaviour" as a result of 'vaping'.

Craig Peterson, the president of the NSW Secondary Principal's Council, said teachers were reporting "more and more" students were using the e-cigarettes - also known as vapes - raising concerns over poor behaviour in class and links to other drug and alcohol use.

"We're getting more and more reports of kids with really edgy behaviour - whether because they're hyped up on nicotine, or withdrawing from it," he told The Daily Telegraph.

And after decades of falling levels of cigarette smoking in students, Mr Peterson said the vape craze risked undoing all that progress.

"We've got the lowest levels of student smoking ever - but is this going to create a whole new wave of nicotine addicts?" he said.

He added the inconspicuous appearance of vapes - which look like a thick pen - made it another challenge for parents of kids who may be smoking them.

While it is illegal to sell vapes containing nicotine in NSW, a loophole means that it is possible to purchase nicotine-loaded e-cigarettes from overseas.

The extra strong, tiny capsules can contain as much nicotine as 250 cigarettes.

Mr Peterson said a concentrated government push was needed to stamp out their use among students.

"What we really need is strong leadership from the government - strong messaging at state and federal level saying this stuff is dangerous and illegal," he said.

It comes after a private schoolboy at an eastern suburbs school was suspended for running an e-cigarette "pyramid scheme'', using a network of fellow students to sell vapes on his behalf via social media.

It is understood the Waverley College student used phone apps such as Snapchat and Instagram to sell the products to students across the eastern suburbs, with each vape selling for between $15 and $25.

Originally published as NSW schools struggle with vaping explosion