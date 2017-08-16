NSW dump trucks destined for Queensland stopped, checked

On the first day of Operation TORA, 13 waste-related truck operators all originating from New South Wales were stopped and checked.

RUBBISH trucks coming across the New South Wales border into Queensland are the target of a crackdown on unlawful waste management operators.

On the first day of Operation TORA last Thursday, 13 waste-related truck operators all originating from New South Wales were stopped and checked thoroughly.

Environmental compliance staff did not issue compliance notices but officers will follow up with two of the operators to ensure they are compliant with Queensland legislation.

Environment Minister Steven Miles said the operation was part of assuring all Queenslanders, and not just the concerned residents of Ipswich, that waste management concerns were being addressed.

Environmental compliance officers will also undertake waste checks to see if loads contain general waste or trackable regulated waste, check all required consignment authorities, and ensure any regulated trackable waste conforms with appropriate environmental authorities.

Officers from the Environment Department and Transport and Main Roads (TMR) launched the joint agency operation on August 10 at separate locations across South-east Queensland.

Mr Miles said the inspections took place as part of a wider crackdown on rogue operators.

"The special compliance operation, part of our ongoing Operation TORA initiative, is focusing on unlawful waste management operators and will include waste vehicle inspections," Mr Miles said.

"Operation TORA inspections involve checks of heavy vehicles, and compliance with regulated waste and other transport requirements.

"Inspectors from TMR also stopped and checked 56 trucks with a total of 10 defect notices issued."

Mr Miles said the State Government would not tolerate waste operators who did not follow the rules.

"Our operation is ensuring any waste coming into Queensland is legally able to, is being safely transported, is being disposed of correctly, and is conducted in such a way that there are no harmful environmental impacts," he said.

As the operation continues, TMR officers will undertake compliance checks of heavy vehicles. They will inspect such matters as fatigue management (through work diaries); load mass, dimension and restraint, and vehicle safety.

"There is a lot of community interest in this issue, and I want to reassure Queenslanders that we will not put up with rogue operators," Mr Miles said.