Teen driver dead in crash near border

A TEENAGER has died and two others are in a serious condition following a crash near the Queensland-NSW border this evening.

About 6:30pm, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of the Newell Highway and Lowes Rd, Boggabilla, 15km southeast of Goondiwindi.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old youth, was declared dead at the scene.

Emergency services rushed two passengers - male and female believed to be in their late teens - to Goondiwindi Hospital in Queensland, in a serious condition.

The New England Police District established a crime scene and launched an investigation into the incident.