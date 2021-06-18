Menu
One new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in NSW overnight. Picture: NCA NewsWire
News

NSW records one new Covid case

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
18th Jun 2021 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM

NSW has recorded one new case of Covid-19 as authorities move to suppress an outbreak that has emerged in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

On Friday Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new case was a man in his 50s who attended Westfield at Bondi Junction.

He went to the Myer store where a previously known case also attended.

“It appears from CCTV cameras that it could have been a very fleeting contact between the infectious person and this gentleman in Bondi Junction Westfield,” the Premier said.

It comes after four positive cases of community transmission were reported this week, including a man who works as a limousine driver for international flight crews.

His wife has also tested positive, as has an elderly woman who visited the Belle Cafe in Vaucluse on the same day as the man.

Another man, 40, from Baulkham Hills has also tested positive and sparked a series of venue warnings in the city’s northwest.

More to come

Originally published as NSW records one new Covid case

