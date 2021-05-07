NSW, Qld to accept high-risk India flights

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a number of states have indicated they'll start taking direct commercial flights from India when the flight ban lifts next week.

Flights from India are set to resume from May 15, including three government repatriation flights over the month of May, at no cost to the traveller.

Those three flights returning Australians will quarantine at the Howard Springs quarantine facility in Darwin which now has a capacity of 2000 people - up from 850.

Mr Morrison also said NSW, Queensland and Victoria had indicated they would be resuming direct commercial flights from India. He said South Australia were also "considering it very favourably".

"So I want to thank particularly New South Wales, that previously had been receiving commercial flights, direct commercial flights from India, for the very quick response, together with Victoria and Queensland," Mr Morrison said.

"So it's doubling the amount of repatriation and facilitated commercial flights we will see this month from three to what we anticipate is six but those details will be confirmed with those states and territories in those arrangements as we work together on that."

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly was just asked about a potential new case in NSW during a press conference with the Prime Minister.

A journalist asked Professor Paul Kelly if he'd "heard about a potential case in Manly".

Prof Kelly responded he hadn't been made aware of a potential case but did say we "may see some more cases".

His full response below.

"I don't have any details on that," Prof Kelly said.

"There was no new cases when the AHPPC met just a few minutes ago. But they are continuing to do a lot of testing and people are coming forward to be tested which is fantastic.

"And the more we see the chances are we may see some more cases and we certainly need to make that - work out that chain for the person we know arrived on 24th April.

"The Sydneysider, and his wife, that have become positive without an obvious link there.

"But clearly it's the same virus."

