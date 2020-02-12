Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 5:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Jets building new club love for Valentine’s Day

        premium_icon How Jets building new club love for Valentine’s Day

        Sport The first trial always brings heat and a bit of confusion with interchanges.

        • 12th Feb 2020 4:02 PM
        How much candidates are spending on campaign

        premium_icon How much candidates are spending on campaign

        News Some candidates have spent tens of thousands of dollars on their campaign so far. ...

        • 12th Feb 2020 3:58 PM
        How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        premium_icon How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        News Casuals who work more than 38 hours a week need to be paid overtime.

        Calls for change to health care in Ipswich ignored

        premium_icon Calls for change to health care in Ipswich ignored

        News The Federal Government has ignored calls to reverse changes to health care in...