Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NSW government is set to announce a 10 per cent tax on all online bets.
The NSW government is set to announce a 10 per cent tax on all online bets.
News

NSW govt plans new online gambling tax

by AAP
13th Jun 2018 9:02 AM

ONLINE gamblers in NSW will be slugged a 10 per cent tax on every bet they place in a new measure to be announced in next week's state budget.

The Berejiklian government could rake in about $100 million a year from the levy due to be imposed from January 1.

About two per cent - or $40 million - of the revenue raised will be set aside for the racing industry, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

"Following an extensive consultation period with stakeholders, this decision will resolve the disconnect between the jurisdiction where gambling activity occurs and where it is taxed," Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said.

"The introduction of a point of consumption tax is an important step to ensure that we are levelling the playing field given the wagering tax paid by onsite operators."

The tax, which will affect digital bookmakers like Ladbrokes and Sportsbet, is similar to other measures planned by three other state governments.

In Victoria the tax will be eight per cent and in Queensland and South Australia, 15 per cent.

Western Australia and Tasmania are expected to follow in the coming months.

editors picks nsw government online gambling tax
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    premium_icon ‘It’s been sprung’: Ipswich likely for Antoniolli’s case

    News Mayor at scandal-plagued council faces seven fraud charges

    • 13th Jun 2018 10:31 AM
    DARK DAY: Three things happening next Thursday

    DARK DAY: Three things happening next Thursday

    News Next Thursday will be a dark day

    • 13th Jun 2018 11:05 AM
    Kia service moves to Bundamba

    premium_icon Kia service moves to Bundamba

    News Ipswich now has its own 'Magic Mile'

    • 13th Jun 2018 11:05 AM
    No money for a coffee, no worries

    No money for a coffee, no worries

    News Springfield Cafe pays it forward

    • 13th Jun 2018 11:00 AM

    Local Partners