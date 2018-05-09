Farmer fends off wild dogs to save roo

A NSW farmer used only a stick and his two hands to save a kangaroo from certain death.

LIFE on the land can be tough. Especially in Australia's rough and wild terrain.

No one knows this better than a brave NSW farmer who put his life on the line to save an injured kangaroo from a wild dog attack.

In a daring video he is seen running across his Girilambone property, stick in hand, to fend off the wild animals as they went in for the kill.

"Two dogs which were on the run for a number of days created havoc on our property. They cornered a big male, and were attacking him repeatedly when I heard barking," the farmer, who goes by the handle AussieIcon, wrote.

One of the dogs ran away as the man approached, the other had to be chased off with a stick.

Once the dogs had fled, the man approached the kangaroo to assess its injuries.

After doing a cursory search, the farmer covered the animal's head with a blanket and said: "No holes in ya, that's lucky."

The burly farmer showed his tender side as he calmed the frightened animal down.

The marsupial appeared to have some trouble moving off, so the farmer made the decision to carry it home.

But this soon proved to be a difficult feat.

"I need help. You're heavy," the man said as he carried the frightened animal.

The farmer was forced to stop several times due to the kangaroo's weight, but amazingly, it didn't fight back and even let the farmer search it properly for wounds at one stage.

"You poor thing, what did you do to deserve this?" he can be heard saying on the video.

The farmer found two lacerations on the roo’s neck.

Eventually the unlikely pair got back to the property, where the male kangaroo was treated for its injuries, and the lucky marsupial lived to hop another day.