The latest on the NSW virus situation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
News

NSW dodges virus outbreak again

by Erin Lyons
4th Jun 2021 8:10 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

NSW has recorded no new Covid-19 cases despite fears Victoria’s outbreak may have spread across the border.

It is an astonishing result given more than 500 people, mainly south coast residents, were possibly exposed to the virus after a Melbourne family visited a popular holiday spot while potentially infected.

A Melbourne man tested positive after travelling to Jervis Bay area before driving back home on May 24 via Goulburn and Gundagai.

He developed symptoms on May 25 but didn’t get tested until six days later.

His wife and two children have since tested positive.

Their south coast holiday sparked a spate of venue alerts spanning 330km across NSW from Huskisson to Gundagai.

Venues included a Coles and a popular pit stop for travellers taking the Hume Freeway between Sydney and Melbourne.

Victorian health officials revealed on Friday that the man had a new variant of the deadly virus.

“Sequencing has identified a new variant that is unrelated to all of the other cases in our cluster thus far in Melbourne,” Victoria chief health officer Brett Sutton said.

“That variant is the Delta variant, it is now infamous in India and increasingly in the United Kingdom.

“It is a variant of significant concern.”

He said there are concerns about those cases. Given it is a new variant it cannot be linked back to other known cases, even to infections in hotel quarantine.

The Melbourne family who went to Jervis Bay have the new Indian variant. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
“We know this family travelled to Jervis Bay..... and we are trying to trace back where this variant has been picked up,” Professor Sutton said.

“It is a concern that it is not linked to other cases, but we are chasing down all those primary case contacts for that family and looking into where it might have been acquired.”

NSW Health administered its highest number of vaccines in one day on Thursday.

More than 15,400 people rolled up their sleeves in the last 24 hours, including 5521 at the major vaccine hub in Sydney Olympic Park.

NSW Health also issued a new alert on Thursday night for anyone who has been in Victoria since May 27.

Given Victoria’s lockdown was extended for another seven days beyond June 3, the health department said anyone in NSW who had been in Victoria since 4pm on May 27 must stay home until the order is lifted.

