The latest on the NSW virus situation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling
NSW dodges growing outbreak again

by Erin Lyons
4th Jun 2021 8:10 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

NSW has recorded no new Covid-19 cases despite fears Victoria’s outbreak may have spread across the border.

It is an astonishing result given more than 500 people, mainly south coast residents, were possibly exposed to the virus after a Melbourne family visited a popular holiday spot while potentially infected.

A Melbourne man tested positive after travelling to Jervis Bay area before driving back home on May 24 via Goulburn and Gundagai.

He developed symptoms on May 25 but didn’t get tested until six days later.

His wife and two children have since tested positive.

Their south coast holiday sparked a spate of venue alerts spanning 330km across NSW from Huskisson to Gundagai.

Venues included a Coles and a popular pit stop for travellers taking the Hume Freeway between Sydney and Melbourne.

More to come

Originally published as NSW dodges growing outbreak again

