NSW cops refer Angus Taylor investigation to federal police

Investigation into allegations Angus Taylor’s office used a doctored document about the City of Sydney’s travel sent to the Australian Federal Police.

NSW Police today handed over the investigation into allegations Energy Minister Angus Taylor's office used a doctored document about the City of Sydney's travel spending to the Australian Federal Police.

The investigation centred around a letter sent by Mr Taylor in September attacking Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore claiming the council spent $1.7 million on international travel and $14.2 million on domestic travel, quoting the council's annual general report.

It was later revealed the figures differed from the council's published Annual Report.

The matter was referred to NSW Police by the Australian Federal Labour Party, which accused Taylor's office of forging or altering the document it released to the media.

NSW Financial Crimes Unit detectives set up a strike force and have concluded that the matter is outside its jurisdiction and if any crime was committed it would have originated in Canberra.

"The AFP can confirm it received a referral from New South Wales Police on December 20, 2019, in relation to the alleged doctoring of a document," an AFP statement released today said.

"While this matter is being evaluated, it would be inappropriate to comment any further."

On September 30, Mr Taylor sent the letter attacking Ms Moore's council for driving up carbon emissions by spending $1.7 million on air travel - a figure refuted by council, which said it only spent about $6000 on both domestic and international travel for councillors.

The annual report on the council's website reported $4,206.32 was spent on domestic travel and $1,7277.77 was spent on international travel for councillors.

Mr Taylor apologised but Federal Labor pursued the matter, demanding a full police investigation.

After NSW Police announced it was looking into the claims Prime Minister Scott Morrison came under fire for personally ringing NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller to discuss the formation of the strike force to see whether a crime had been committed.

That phone call has since been referred to the NSW Law Enforcement Conduct Commission by Greens senator David Shoebridge, who said it was inappropriate for the Police Commissioner to discuss any information around the investigation with Mr Morrison.

Mr Fuller said the conversation was brief and no details about the investigation were talked about.