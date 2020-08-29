Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A worrying new cluster in Sydney's CBD, which has led to more new cases in the state then for weeks, has led NSW to bring in new
A worrying new cluster in Sydney's CBD, which has led to more new cases in the state then for weeks, has led NSW to bring in new "precautionary" measures.
Health

NSW announces new COVID-19 restrictions

by Staff writers
29th Aug 2020 6:21 AM

New South Wales is to introduce new restriction as the state grapples with an uptick in cases following the emergence of a new cluster centred on Sydney's CBD. 

On Friday, 13 new cases were announced - the highest number in weeks. 

Late last night, NSW Health said it now "strongly advised" aged care centres should be off limits to any visitors for at least two weeks. Staff are also requested to wear masks in the facilities. 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people to think about their movements this weekend, warning the government doesn't want to have to impose further restrictions.

"We have to be vigilant every single day and we had to state that has numbers will go up and down marginally for the next little while and we need to make sure that they don't get to a situation where we are having to impose further restrictions," she said.

In Victoria, Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton has said authorities are considering allowing single households to merge into "bubbles" when virus restrictions ease.

Prof Sutton empathised with those saying it was "awful" living alone in lockdown and said the idea was being "talked through". 

letterspromo

Originally published as NSW announces new COVID-19 restrictions

cornavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Venues where COVID-19 infected Queenslanders have been

        LIST: Venues where COVID-19 infected Queenslanders have been

        Health Queensland Health has updated the venues around Brisbane and the Gold Coast visited by people involved in more than a dozen new coronavirus cases.

        • 29th Aug 2020 5:58 AM
        COVID cluster grows: Another prison officer tests positive

        Premium Content COVID cluster grows: Another prison officer tests positive

        Health Another prison officer has tested positive for coronavirus

        Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Premium Content Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Crime Rapist back under supervision after assaulting woman

        Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        Premium Content Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        News A drink driver has lost his job and ended up with a huge damage bill after crashing...