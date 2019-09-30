Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW adopts UK cops' tactics to fight crime

30th Sep 2019 7:22 AM

NSW Police are adopting a new crime-fighting tactic developed in the UK that has been used to help prevent terrorist attacks.

Project Servator involves high-visibility police patrols with an emphasis on more public interaction and preventing crimes before they happen.

The state will be the first jurisdiction outside the UK to adopt the tactic, which was pioneered by London police in 2014.

NSW Police said it involves deploying both high-visibility and plainclothes officers, including those trained to look for signs someone is planning a crime.

Project Servator patrols will wear a patch on their sleeve and will interact with members of the public, who will be encouraged to approach and help police.

The strategy has been successful in helping UK counter terrorism units prevent attacks, but Deputy Commissioner Jeff Loy said the patrols will target all levels of crime.

"The community can expect to see unpredictable, high-visibility police deployments at various locations, initially in Sydney but potentially elsewhere as well," he said in a statement on Monday.

"Uniformed, plain clothes and specialist officers will be out in force and engaging with local businesses and people going about their daily activities."

Project Servator has already gained results around the CBD in recent months, police said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks england nsw united kingdom

Top Stories

    Ramp latest evolution in Blackstone church

    premium_icon Ramp latest evolution in Blackstone church

    News A ramp has helped bring all levels of the Blackstone community together when it opened over the weekend.

    • 30th Sep 2019 7:30 AM
    Doctor priority plea rejected

    premium_icon Doctor priority plea rejected

    Health Pleas to change Ipswich's doctor catchment have fallen on deaf ears.

    Bold plan to make Ipswich the 'Paramatta of Brisbane'

    premium_icon Bold plan to make Ipswich the 'Paramatta of Brisbane'

    Council News City Deal and new branding could have multi-billion dollar benefits.

    Ipswich to Brisbane power line rejuvenation ahead

    premium_icon Ipswich to Brisbane power line rejuvenation ahead

    News The $3.8 million project will be complete by the end of the year.