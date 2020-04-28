NRL’s ‘landmark’ return announcement

The NRL is set to officially get back underway on May 28 with a 20 round season and a Grand Final date set for October 25.

Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) Chair Peter V'landys today confirmed the details after extensive consultation with broadcast partners, clubs, and key stakeholders.

"Today is a landmark day for rugby league in 2020," Mr V'landys said. "This is a great outcome for our players, fans, partners and stakeholders and I'm extremely appreciative for the co-operation and support from Hugh Marks and Patrick Delany. Both have always acted in good-spirit and have demonstrated how partners work together."

The first two rounds of the season and the results will remain in place with the ladder staying as is ahead of the return.

All clubs will resume training on May 4 with the New Zealand Warriors set to land back in Australia over the weekend before undergoing 14-days of isolation in Tamworth.

Mr V'landys said it was clearly safer to play now than what it was when the competition proceeded in Round 2.

"It's safer now to play then it was in Round 2 when we were playing. The daily infection rate in NSW was 25.79% when the last game was played. It has been now less than 1% in NSW for the last 18 days and is continuing to drop. There has also been a significant improvement in the recovery rate, being 75% in NSW and 83% in Australia.

"Our players will be safer under our protocols than they would be as regular members of the community."

The NRL draw will be determined in coming weeks, including details surrounding State of Origin.

