Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Sydney Roosters’ are finally set to blood 17-year-old Joseph Suaali, after reports the youngster would finally get his first NRL jersey.
The Sydney Roosters’ are finally set to blood 17-year-old Joseph Suaali, after reports the youngster would finally get his first NRL jersey.
Rugby League

NRL teen phenom finally handed debut

by Andrew McMurtry
20th May 2021 7:29 PM

The Sydney Roosters are finally set to unleash teenage phenom Joseph Suaalii on the NRL with reports he will debut against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.

Suaalii joined the Roosters last year after a tug of war between Rugby Australia and the South Sydney Rabbitohs saw him land on the Roosters' doorstep.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

The Roosters revealed that Suaalii, who won't turn 18 until August, would be handed his debut in the clash at the SCG.

"It's been really clear to all of us that Joseph has been ready for the last few weeks, and it's time for him to start his journey in the NRL this weekend," Roosters head coach Trent Robinson said.

Suaalii went so close to making his debut in the Roosters clash against the Eels as the 18th man but he wasn't allowed to be activated despite five-eighth Drew Hutchison being hospitalised by knees from opposite number Dylan Brown.

As Hutchison was taken from the field, the 18th man could have been activated if the foul play was punished.

It reportedly led to the foul play crackdown that dominated the headlines this week.

Originally published as NRL teen phenom finally handed debut

joseph suaalii nrl 2021 sydney roosters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mammoth’ $15k fine after petrol-stealing dad zooms through red light

        Premium Content ‘Mammoth’ $15k fine after petrol-stealing dad zooms through red...

        Crime A father’s trip to the fuel station proved a costly experience after he landed a ‘mammoth’ fine for filling his car and then doing the unthinkable.

        Pollies plead case to rugby league boss for Ipswich NRL team

        Premium Content Pollies plead case to rugby league boss for Ipswich NRL team

        News A western corridor team, which would be based in Ipswich, would draw on a supporter...

        Coles employee checks out milestone title at Gatton supermarket

        Coles employee checks out milestone title at Gatton...

        Community A Gatton Coles staffer has this week become the longest serving currently employed...

        Major road reopened following $2M upgrades

        Premium Content Major road reopened following $2M upgrades

        Council News Work on one of Ipswich’s busiest roads winds up a month ahead of schedule