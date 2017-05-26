NRL takes back seat to Origin for six weeks

CENTRE STAGE: Maroons captain Cameron Smith holds the 2016 State of Origin shield aloft. The NRL is set to take a back seat for the next six weeks as Origin dominates the rugby league landscape.

FOR the next six weeks, the NRL Premiership disappears into a virtual abyss while State of Origin takes over the rugby league landscape.

It is a problem the game has not come to grips with, and it is an issue for several reasons.

Firstly, the NRL competition is played without the best 34 players in the country for most of the next two months. The standard drops as a result.

The focus of the media is also relentlessly on Origin, with the NRL treated like a virtual reserve grade competition during this period. Can you imagine the Premier League in the UK allowing such a scenario?

Clubs like the Broncos have won multiple titles after gruelling Origin campaigns, but the representative campaign does have a lopsided impact and the more successful clubs suffer the most.

Next year, one Origin clash will be played on a Sunday and the representative campaign will be shortened by a week, but the same issues mentioned above will still exist.

State of Origin football is without doubt the brand of rugby league that attracts the widest cross-section of the public. Personally, I relish it. It is just a shame the NRL goes off the boil while it is on.