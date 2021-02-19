Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL stars James Tedesco, Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga and Mitch Moses are all part of the largest player outdoor artwork seen in Australia.
NRL stars James Tedesco, Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga and Mitch Moses are all part of the largest player outdoor artwork seen in Australia.
Rugby League

NRL stars like you’ve never seen them before

by Selina Steele
19th Feb 2021 5:43 PM

NRL stars James Tedesco, Cameron Munster, Kalyn Ponga and Mitch Moses have all had their faces painted on the turf at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium.

Their larger-than-life faces are part of the countdown to the NRL season on March 11 and it is the largest player outdoor artwork seen in Australia with the painting cleverly laid down by painting little white squares and lines on the grass.

The grass art featuring the Foxtel and Kayo ambassadors took 48 hours to complete with Bankwest Stadium combing with the only 24/7 league channel there is.

"We're excited to be asked to jump on-board with the team at Fox League to bring the big idea to life. It's the first of its kind in Australia and a great way to get footy fans excited for footy season. We haven't done anything like this before and it took our two artists two days to complete with 100 litres of Supaturf paint specifically designed for use on sports fields," Tim Clark from Best Signs said.

Bankwest Stadium CEO Daryl Kerry said "It was a pleasure to welcome Fox League and some of the biggest names in rugby league to the stadium in the countdown to the 2021 season. The stage is now set for a footy season to remember.

"This was a significant undertaking by Fox League and we were thrilled to be able to showcase this artwork on the stadium turf."

The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership begins on Thursday March 11 and Fox League is the only place to watch every game of every round Live with no ads during play.

Watch on Foxtel or stream on Kayo.

 

Originally published as NRL stars like you've never seen them before

nrl rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID restrictions bad news for music festival

        Premium Content COVID restrictions bad news for music festival

        News A music festival planned for Ipswich this month has been postponed due to health restrictions

        Council settles legal battle with waste company

        Premium Content Council settles legal battle with waste company

        Council News The council has settled a legal matter with a waste company, saving at least...

        ’Forgotten’ town faces unique challenges in hail recovery

        Premium Content ’Forgotten’ town faces unique challenges in hail recovery

        News The resilient rural community Rosewood is still picking up the pieces after the...

        Woollen Mills unused six years after council purchase

        Premium Content Woollen Mills unused six years after council purchase

        Council News There were grand plans to transform the heritage-listed property into a cultural...