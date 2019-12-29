Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo will face court in Fiji charged with indecent annoyance . Picture: Joel Carrett
Rugby League

NRL star to face court over alleged hotel incident

29th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Parramatta winger Maika Sivo will appear in a Fijian court on Monday after being charged following an alleged incident at a hotel in Nadi.

The 26-year-old, in Fiji visiting family, was charged with indecent annoyance on Saturday, according to statement released by the NRL club.

"The club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

 

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident," the statement said.

"We are currently providing support to Maika and his family."

Parramatta have informed the NRL integrity unit.

Sivo, contracted to the Eels until the end of the 2021 season, debuted in round one this season and ended up the NRL's top try scorer with 22.

More Stories

Show More
eels fiji maika sivo nrl parramatta eels

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police chase results in teen arrest

        premium_icon Police chase results in teen arrest

        Crime Polair tracked the orange 2019 Honda Jazz when the driver failed to stop for police on Cobalt Street at Carole Park around midnight.

        Ipswich’s biggest heart been serving meals for 30 years

        premium_icon Ipswich’s biggest heart been serving meals for 30 years

        News There’s an old saying that goes “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day...

        2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        premium_icon 2020 wishlist: You say what needs to be fixed

        News Earlier this month we asked residents what would be on their wishlist for Ipswich...

        Disease fighter finds relief on open road

        premium_icon Disease fighter finds relief on open road

        News Happiness may not be just around the next corner for MND sufferer Gordon Beaton...