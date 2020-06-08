NRL star fails 1.30am roadside drug test

NRL star Josh Reynolds has failed a roadside drug test after being pulled over driving on an expired licence - now the Tigers five-eighth is awaiting the results of a second swab.

NSW Police say they pulled over a Mercedes on President Avenue in Caringbah at 1.30am on Monday morning and with the Tigers' star five-eighth was behind the wheel.

Police say Reynolds, 31, only had an expired licence and was issued with an infringement notice.

Get your sport fix on Kayo ahead of live games returning soon - classic match replays, documentaries and the latest news & announcements. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Josh Reynolds was taken to Sutherland police station on Monday morning. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty

He was given a roadside drug test and failed.

He was then taken to Sutherland Police station for a secondary oral fluid test which has been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The Daily Telegraph understands two tests were done - one returned a positive result and the other negative.

Reynolds is now awaiting the result of a laboratory test to confirm which was correct.

Reynolds' manager was contacted by The Daily Telegraph but did not respond. An NRL spokesperson said in a statement: "The Wests Tigers advised the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. The Integrity Unit are working with the club and NSW Police to determine the full details."

Josh Reynolds and ex-partner Arabella Del Busso. Picture: supplied.

The incident comes after a rough year for Reynolds mostly because of a public breakdown with his now ex-girlfriend Arabella Del Busso - who is alleged to have faked several pregnancies while they were together.

Police hauled him before the courts on a domestic violence charge related to Ms Del Busso but it was ultimately dropped.

Just one week ago she broke her silence on 60 Minutes denying that she faked the pregnancies, but admitting to showing Reynolds a fake ultrasound as she was being "spiteful.