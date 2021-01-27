NRL star goes viral after proposal slip

ALmost everything went to plan

NRL star Jack Wighton has become a play thing for internet jokesters after he made an unfortunate slip-up in the Instagram post celebrating his engagement news.

The Canberra five-eighth this week posted an image of the moment he proposed to new fiancee Monisha Lew Fatt in front of their daughters Aaliyah and Ariah.

The beautiful Batemans Bay beachside proposal was a perfect moment for the young family, with Wighton also telling his followers on Instagram they are expecting their third child in 2021.

Unfortunately for the happy family, the internet seized on one tiny slip-up Wighton made when telling the world about his exciting news.

"Welcoming my new Finance & Baby number Three," the 27-year-old wrote in the Instagram post.

Whether it was an auto-correct howler or an honest mistake, Wighton's post was soon a punching bag on celebrity gossip-fodder account Celeb Spellcheck.

The light-hearted Instagram profile, which has more than 80,000 followers, had a good laugh at Wighton's mistake and it led to a series of hilarious one-liners from followers of the site.

"Congratulations on your loan approval," the site posted with an image of the proposal.

The Daily Telegraph reports Wighton eventually fixed the typo more than seven hours after it was first published.

By then it was too late.

One Instagram user wrote: "I wonder if the baby will be named Cash?"

Another posted: "I wonder if he got a good rate."

They had nothing to laugh at with Monisha's engagement announcement.

"Yes, yes... A thousand times YES," she posted on her own Instagram page. "My husband-to-be and having our baby No.3."

It wasn't all bad for Wighton, though. Teammates Bailey Simonsson, Jarrod Croker and Joe Tapine were among the many NRL stars to pass on their congratulations to the happy couple.

The family is set to grow to five in 2021.

The big news tops even the family's special night at last year's Dally M Awards where Wighton was named Dally M Player of the Year.

Monisha posted a perfect message to her now-fiancee after he was recognised as the best player in the NRL during the October ceremony.

"The girls and I are so proud of you and all of your achievements," Monisha wrote at the time.

"Even though you annoy the hell out of me sometimes and I annoy the hell out of you with my constant whinging, you know I'll always have your back and love you.

"The girls and I appreciate you more than you will ever know!"

