Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
The NRL is investigating a brawl allegedly involving a high-profile player in Cronulla on Friday night.
Sport

NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

by Russell Jackson
25th Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NRL is investigating a brawl in Cronulla on Friday night, allegedly involving one of the league's star players and a former player.

Channel Seven aired footage of a group of men shoving each other before throwing punches in a wild street fight.

While the brawl happened in Cronulla, it's not believed the player involved in the fight is from the Sharks.

The NRL Integrity Unit has confirmed an investigation is underway.


MORE TO COME

Originally published as NRL star allegedly caught in street brawl

editors picks nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

        Premium Content Showroom snapped up by interstate investor

        Property The Ipswich showroom has sold after two months on the market

        • 25th Jan 2021 10:21 AM
        Police, motorists shot at during wild BMW pursuit

        Premium Content Police, motorists shot at during wild BMW pursuit

        Crime A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots at two cars – including a...

        • 25th Jan 2021 10:15 AM
        Record-breaking Jude gives coach surprise, satisfaction

        Premium Content Record-breaking Jude gives coach surprise, satisfaction

        Athletics Ipswich runner waiting for state under-20 record to be verified after amazing QE2...

        IN COURT: Full names of 123 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 123 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day