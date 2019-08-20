NRL Teams: Full squads, changes for Round 23

Sam Burgess and Jason Taumalolo are set to be named.

HERE'S how the teams will line up for Round 23:

EELS V BULLDOGS

Bankwest Stadium, Thursday, 7.50pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Brad Takairangi 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. David Gower 16. Daniel Alvaro 17. Marata Niukore. Reserves: 18. Tepai Moeroa 19. George Jennings 20. Stefano Utoikamanu 21. Jaeman Salmon

SuperCoach analysis: Junior Paulo (ankle) returns at prop after missing last week as a precaution. Daniel Alvaro shifts to the bench with Tepai Moeroa dropping out of the 17. Blake Ferguson (illness) remains sidelined indefinitely.

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 17. Chris Smith. Reserves: 19. Danny Fualalo 20. Morgan Harper 21. Michael Lichaa 22 Ofahiki Ogden

SuperCoach analysis: No changes following five wins in seven starts.

Jason Taumalolo returns for the Cowboys. Picture: Evan Morgan Evan Morgan

COWBOYS V PANTHERS

1300SMILES Stadium, Friday, 6pm

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Jordan Kahu 4. Tom Opacic 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Michael Morgan 7. Jake Clifford 8. Scott Bolton 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. John Asiata. Interchange: 14. Reuben Cotter 15. Coen Hess 16. Peter Hola 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Jason Taumalolo 19. Tom Gilbert 20. Corey Jensen 21. Gideon Gela-Mosby

SuperCoach analysis: Jason Taumalolo (foot) has been included on an extended bench but is only considered an outside chance. Matt Scott won't play after being hospitalised due to a mild stroke, with Scott Bolton to start at prop. The Coen Hess centre experiment is finally over. Jordan Kahu shifts from wing to centre, Murray Taulagi comes onto the wing and Hess drops to the bench.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Stephen Crichton 3. Dean Whare 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Jarome Luai 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reserves: 18. Wayde Egan 19. William Burns 20. Malakai Watene-Zelezniak 21. Hame Sele. SuperCoach analysis: Josh Mansour has been dropped. He is replaced on the wing by rookie Stephen Crichton, who returns from an ankle injury. Livewire utility Jarome Luai (eye) returns on the bench in place of Sione Katoa.

Matt Gillett returns for the Broncos. Picture: Jono Searle

BRONCOS V RABBITOHS

Suncorp Stadium, Friday, 7.55pm

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Alex Glenn 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Darius Boyd 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Matt Gillett 13. Joe Ofahengaue. Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Gehamat Shibasaki 17. Pat Carrigan. Reserves: 18. Rhys Kennedy 19. Izaia Perese 20. Shaun Fensom 21. Fanitesi Niu

SuperCoach analysis: Tevita Pangai (suspension) is out, replaced by returning Origin star Matt Gillett (back). Jake Turpin (suspension) is replaced at halfback by youngster Sean O'Sullivan. Alex Glenn (knee) returns at centre after missing two weeks, with Gehamat Shibasaki shifting to the bench and last week's debutant Izaia Perese dropping to the extended bench.

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Kyle Turner 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Sam Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Liam Knights 11. John Sutton 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Mark Nicholls 15. Ethan Lowe 16. Dean Britt 17. Tevita Tatola. Reserves: 18. Tom Amone 20. Corey Allan 21. Bayley Sironen 21. Connor Tracey

SuperCoach analysis: Sam Burgess has been named despite aggravating a quad injury against the Bulldogs. Kyle Turner replaces Braidon Burns (hamstring) at left centre. Tom Burgess (knee) is out for 2-4 weeks. Liam Knight starts at prop and Mark Nicholls joins the bench.

Josh Dugan replaces an injured Matt Moylan at Cronulla. Picture: Brett Costello

SHARKS V WARRIORS

PointsBet Stadium, Saturday, 3pm

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Aaron Woods 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14. Kurt Capewell 15. Jack Williams 16. Andrew Fifita 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias 19. Blayke Brailey 20. Sione Katoa 21. Kyle Flanagan

SuperCoach analysis: Fullback Matt Moylan (hamstring) is out. Josh Dugan moves to No.1, Josh Morris shifts in from right wing to right centre, with rookie Ronaldo Mulitalo coming onto the flank. Andrew Fifita (knee) is back on deck after missing last week to rest an ongoing injury, replacing Billy Magoulias on the bench.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Peta Hiku 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Issac Luke 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: 14. Lachlan Burr 15. Sam Lisone 16. Bunty Afoa 17.Kodi Nikorima. Reserves: 18. Adam Pompey 20. Ligi Sao 21. Adam Keighran 22. Blake Ayshford

SuperCoach analysis: Coach Stephen Kearney has three key inclusions in Issac Luke (suspension), David Fusitu'a and Patrick Herbert (both hamstring). Luke starts at hooker, allowing Jazz Tevaga to revert to his favoured position at lock. Fusitu'a comes onto the wing for rookie Adam Pompey. Herbert replaces centre Gerard Beale (fractured patella, season).

Josh Reynolds is set for an NRL comeback. Picture: Brett Costello

TIGERS V KNIGHTS

Campbelltown Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Robert Jennings 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Josh Reynolds 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Chris Lawrence 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Matthew Eisenhuth 15. Elijah Taylor 16. Alex Twal 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Tommy Talau 19. Chris McQueen 20. Sam McIntyre

SuperCoach analysis: Jacob Liddle (ACL, season) is replaced at hooker by Josh Reynolds. Luke Garner (suspension) returns in the starting pack. Paul Momirovski shifts to centre at the expense of last week's debutant Tommy Talau, with Robert Jennings recalled on the wing. Chris Lawrence returns to the starting line-up, with Michael Chee Kam dropping to the bench and Chris McQueen relegated to the reserves. Matt Eisenhuth shifts back to the bench. Youngster Thomas Mikaele starts at prop.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Hymel Hunt 3. Sione Mata'utia 4. Tautau Moga 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Josh King. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Jacob Saifiti 17. Aidan Guerra. Reserves: 18. Jamie Buhrer 19. Chris Randall 20. Bradman Best 21. Tim Glasby

SuperCoach analysis: Newcastle will unveil rugby league's next teenage sensation against the Wests Tigers this weekend. Central Coast rookie Bradman Best, who has only just turned 18, will start for the Knights against the Wests Tigers despite being named on an extended bench. Hooker Connor Watson (knee) misses out due to a minor MCL injury, replaced by Danny Levi. Tim Glasby (concussion) has been included in reserves.

Cooper Cronk has been cleared to play. Picture: Brett Costello

DRAGONS V ROOSTERS

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman 2. Zac Lomax 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Jonus Pearson 6. Gareth Widdop 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Jackson Ford 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Korbin Sims 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Patrick Kaufusi. Reserves: 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Josh Kerr 20. Jacob Host 21. Mikaele Ravalawa

SuperCoach analysis: Jonus Pearson returns to the top grade on the wing in place of Mikaele Ravalawa. Star youngster Jackson Ford has been promoted to start in the back row with Patrick Kaufusi dropped to the bench. Ben Hunt, Tyson Frizell and Kaufusi must pass concussion protocol. Coach Paul McGregor has hinted he will give game time to Tristan Sailor and Josh Kerr over the final three rounds. Both have been included on the extended bench.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Poasa Faamausili 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho. Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Lachlan Lam 20. Billy Smith 21. Sitili Tupouniua

SuperCoach analysis: Sio Siua Taukeiaho (calf) returns on the bench in place of Sitili Tupouniua. Boyd Cordner (calf/quad) remains sidelined. Cooper Cronk (shoulder) has been cleared of injury and will play.

Craig Bellamy hasn’t rested his stars for the Titans. Picture: Tony Feder

STORM V TITANS

AAMI Park, Sunday, 2pm

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen. Reserves: 18. Curtis Scott 19. Tom Eisenhuth 20. Max King 21. Harry Grant

SuperCoach analysis: Brandon Smith (ankle) returns on the bench in place of Tino Faasuamaleaui in the only change. Cameron Munster (dangerous contact) is free to play after taking the early guilty plea.

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Tyrone Peachey 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Mitch Rein 10. Jai Arrow 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Sam Stone 13. Nathan Peats. Interchange: 14. Alexander Brimson 15. Jai Whitbread 16. Jarrod Wallace 17. Brenko Lee. Reserves: 18. Bryce Cartwright 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Anthony Don 21. Jack Stockwell

SuperCoach analysis: Origin prop Jarrod Wallace is back after missing last week for the birth of his baby. Michael Gordon scores the fullback spot ahead of AJ Brimson, who shifts to the bench. Jai Arrow has been named at prop with Nathan Peats shifting to lock. Bryce Cartwright drops out of the 17.

RAIDERS V SEA EAGLES

GIO Stadium, Sunday, 4.05pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Bailey Simonsson 15. Dunamis Lui 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Hudson Young. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Siliva Havili 20. Emre Guler 21. Michael Oldfield

SuperCoach analysis: Joseph Tapine (ribs) will miss a fortnight. He is replaced at lock by Ryan Sutton, with Hudson Young joining the bench.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brendan Elliot 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Croker 19. Tevita Funa 20. Cade Cust 21. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach analysis: No changes with Curtis Sironen (hamstring) and Brad Parker (knee) still sidelined.