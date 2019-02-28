NRL stand down de Belin after landmark meeting

NRL CEO is Todd Greenberg is set to address the futures of players currently on criminal charges.

Dragons star Jack de Belin has been stood down over rape accusations as the NRL moves to take a tougher stance on players facing serious criminal charges.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter Beattie fronted the media on Thursday following a landmark ARLC meeting which green-lit plans to change the code's policy around player behaviour.

The previous policy allowed stars to continue playing while they awaited the outcome of their court cases.

The overhaul now allows the NRL to stand down those players despite opposition from the Rugby League Players Association.

"I stress that the NRL is making no judgement on the guilt or innocence of the player," Greenberg said.

"That is not our role. That is the job of the courts - and it will remain so.

"But we have to be in a position to take action when allegations are so serious that it would damage the reputation of the game if that player was allowed to take the field.

"And that is what we have done in this (de Belin) case."

Under the new policy, any player charged with a crime that could result in 11 years or more in jail will be automatically stood down.

Players charged with offences that attract jail time of 10 years or less could still be stood down at the Greenberg's discretion.

The Dragons won't be left hanging on the eve of the 2019 season by de Belin's loss, with the NRL to offer possible salary cap compensation to affected clubs.

Under the proposal, De Belin will receive full pay while stood down but the club can apply for salary cap dispensation to bolster the squad. He is also free to continue training with the Dragons throughout the 'no fault' suspension.

De Belin has been charged with aggravated sexual assault but has pleaded not guilty.

Manly's Dylan Walker, who has pleaded not guilty to common assault stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident, is unaffected by the policy change at this stage. Greenberg said a decision on Walker's future would be made in coming days.

The decision to remove de Belin follows news North Queensland Cowboys veteran Scott Bolton was facing the game's most bizarre punishment.

The Daily Telegraph revealed on Thursday Bolton not only faces a six-week suspension but an embarrassing tour of shame around the 16 NRL clubs to show the CCTV footage of him assaulting a woman in a bar last year.

The unique penalty is about the Cowboys enforcer taking ownership and responsibility for his actions which will now be used to warn other players of the perils of bad behaviour.