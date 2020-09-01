NRL player Josh Addo-Carr pleads guilty to guns charge

Melbourne Storm winger Josh Addo-Carr has pleaded guilty to using an unauthorised firearm at the property of fellow NRL star Latrell Mitchell.

Melbourne Storm speedster Josh Addo-Carr has pleaded guilty to using an unauthorised firearm on a now-infamous boys' weekend at the property of fellow NRL star Latrell Mitchell.

Both Mitchell and Addo-Carr were fined $1000 for breaching COVID travel bans when they joined 10 other men for a weekend at Mitchell's property at Caffreys Flat in April, amid the state's stringent COVID lockdown measures.

But viral social media vision of the men riding dirt bikes and sitting around a campfire caught the attention of police.

Josh Addo-Carr on Latrell's property.

In one clip Addo-Carr is seen firing a Dickinson brand T1000, 12-gauge single barrel shotgun into the burnt rubble of the home on Mitchell's property, which was destroyed in the summer bushfires.

Mitchell was charged with one count of giving a firearm to a person not authorised and pleaded guilty on August 4.

Add-Carr will be sentenced on October 20. Picture: Albert Perez

Today, Addo-Carr pleaded guilty to one count of using an unauthorised firearm.

Addo-Carr's lawyer Elias Tabchouri said his client made an honest mistake.

"Our view is that despite the fact he was honest in his belief, his actions were unreasonable at law," Mr Tabchouri said.

The case was adjourned to sentence on October 20, at which point the matter will coincide with a separate legal challenge being mounted by Addo-Carr.

The Storm winger is due to fight his $1000 fine for non-essential travel in Taree on the same date.

Both players were fined $50,000, with 60 per cent suspended, by the NRL over the COVID breach saga but are free to keep playing.

Mitchell went to Taree Police Station in the days immediately following the ordeal, where he handed over his gun license, three of his firearms and made arrangements to surrender other guns he had in Sydney.

His case has been adjourned for sentence on November 9.

