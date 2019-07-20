NRL legend joins good cause to tackle health issues

GREAT CAUSE: Billy Moore at Priceline Riverlink to support the Misterhood for the Sisterhood campaign.

QUEENSLAND rugby league legend Billy Moore dropped by Priceline at Riverlink to help raise money for the Misterhood for the Sisterhood Foundation.

The campaign aims to raise $1.5million for the Sisterhood Foundation, which supports five charity partners dedicated to helping women and their families affected by serious illness.

The Priceline Sisterhood Foundation started in 2010 after a survey of 25,000-plus women revealed their most pressing health concerns.

Big names have since come on board to raise millions of dollars through the Misterhood.

Fronted by cricket legend Merv Hughes, as well as some familiar, new "Misters" - AFL greats Glen Jakovich, Dermott Brereton and Tony Modra, along with NRL stars Billy Moore and Braith Anasta, these are the ambassadors for this year's campaign.

Billy said he grabbed the chance to make a positive difference when asked if he was interested in joining this year's campaign.

"When Merv Hughes calls you, you answer your phone," he laughed.

"I'm one of five state ambassadors here to help Priceline pharmacies raise $1.5million.

"What that comprises of is a $2 donation at any Priceline store around Australia.

"That money is then spread across five different charities, not just to help women, but also men and children, and obviously mental health.

"They are some wonderful charities.

"While I haven't personally needed these charities, it is always good to donate to them in case you do need them one day."

Donate in store between now and August 29, or online at www.priceline. com.au/sister hood.