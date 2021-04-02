Menu
Titans chairman Dennis Watt has asked team management for an explanation after revelations players may have breached biosecurity rules.
Rugby League

NRL investigates team over COVID pokies breach

by Phil Rothfield
2nd Apr 2021 11:40 AM
The NRL is investigating four Gold Coast Titans players, including skipper Kevin Proctor, for breaching biosecurity rules by playing poker machines at a Sydney pub without wearing masks.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Proctor spent Thursday night at the Locker Room Bar, Olympic Park, near where the team is staying before their match against the Canberra Raiders.

A witness said he was playing poker machines for several hours.

Three other players joined him for a short period.

The Daily Telegraph contacted Titans chairman Dennis Watt, who has asked the team management for an explanation.

 

The NRL is investigating Titans players, including Kevin Proctor, for breaching biosecurity rules. Picture: Evan Morgan
On Wednesday night most of the team were in an outdoor area at the same hotel watching the Tim Tszyu fight. Several players again went inside without masks.

Players are allowed inside pubs but only while wearing masks.

A memo last week to all players stated: "Personnel must wear a surgical or N95 mask when indoors in public places and at any time when social distancing is not possible."

The Titans are staying in Sydney at Homebush after the NRL relocated their game because of the Covid outbreak in south-east Queensland.

The game is in no danger of being postponed, despite the breach.

The Titans' breach follows an NRL integrity unit investigation into Wests Tigers star James Roberts and Parramatta's Will Smith for attending the Tim Tszyu fight in Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The NRL is yet to determine what sanctions will be imposed.

Under tougher biosecurity protocols introduced last Tuesday, players are banned from using public transport, must wear masks in an indoor venue.

Breaches led to Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nathan Cleary being heavily fined last year.

