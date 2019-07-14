Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

NRL coach sacked immediately

14th Jul 2019 1:22 PM

TITANS coach Garth Brennan has been sacked immediately.

According to reports, Brennan has already parted ways with the club and will not be their coach next weekend when they tackle the Melbourne Storm.

It ends weeks of speculation that Brennan would not keep his position at the club beyond the 2019 season.

The struggling Titans have faced a series of disasters in 2019, culminating in the club's decision to commission new head of performance and culture Mal Meninga to review the club's football operations and the performance of head coach Brennan.

Sacked.
Sacked.

With Meninga reportedly due to hand down his findings to the board this week, Brennan and the club have come to an agreement early that has seen Brennan walk away with more than two months left in the 2019 season.

According to The Australian's Brent Read, the Titans will promote one of the club's assistant coaches to handle the head coach position in an interim cpacity with Meninga expected to take a more hands on role.

More Stories

editors picks firing garth brennan mal meninga nrl titans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    premium_icon Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    News A senior police officer has had his demotion overturned, but has been reprimanded for an inappropriate interview that made a woman feel uncomfortable and...

    PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    Parenting With almost 1000 votes cast, which baby will win cheekiest smile in Ipswich

    Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    premium_icon Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    News A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash overnight

    Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    premium_icon Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    Crime He stole fuel on nine separate occasions this year