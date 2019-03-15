Menu
Police are on alert in Christchurch following the mosque massacres.
Rugby League

NRL announces a minute’s silence at games after NZ massacre

15th Mar 2019 4:53 PM

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has announced a minute's silence will be held at a number of games following the Christchurch massacre on Friday.

Greenberg said clubs in the Sydney Roosters-South Sydney and Warriors-Canterbury games would observe the minute's silence before kick off.

"Horrified & saddened of the events in Christchurch today," Greenberg tweeted on Friday afternoon.

"All of our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their families.

"NRL & our Clubs will observe a minutes silence prior to kickoff as a mark of respect at tonight's game in Sydney & tomorrow night in NZ."

Greenberg's comments following an outpouring of grief from the rugby league community.

Former NRL player and devout Muslim, Sonny Bill Williams, posted a tearful video on Twitter following the horrific news in Christchurch.

"Just heard the news," a visibly upset Williams said.

"I couldn't put it into words how I'm feeling right now. My heart is hurting.

"Inshallah (God willing) everyone who's been killed today … you guys are all in paradise.

"Just deeply, deeply saddened that this would happen in New Zealand."

christchurch shooting nrl sonny bill williams todd greenberg
News Corp Australia

