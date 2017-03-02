31°
NRL bid team backs Western Pride's A-League push

Joel Gould
| 2nd Mar 2017 2:17 PM
COHESIVE: Ipswich Jets and Western Corridor NRL bid chairman Steve Johnson is backing the Western Pride's A -League push.
COHESIVE: Ipswich Jets and Western Corridor NRL bid chairman Steve Johnson is backing the Western Pride's A -League push. Sarah Harvey

UNITED we stand.

That was the word from Western Corridor NRL bid and Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson about the Western Pride's bid to enter an expanded A-League competition in 2018-19.

One of the two codes will win the race for a national team eventually, but if it is football Johnson said he would be cheering for the Western Pride.

"From an Ipswich Jets point of view, we welcome anything that will bring greater pride and enjoyment to our city and the people of Ipswich so it is only a good thing," he said.

"There is no downside about Ipswich getting national recognition in any code or at any time. We are excited for them.

"The two codes don't compete for sponsors and there never has been a rivalry with us and the Western Pride, nor would there ever be.

"The Western Pride's committee seems to be very aligned with the Jets with their values so we would see ourselves working cohesively in the future to give our kids greater opportunity to stay in their home town and succeed in life."

 

LEADER: Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle is aiming for a 2018-19 entry into the A-League.
LEADER: Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle is aiming for a 2018-19 entry into the A-League. Sarah Harvey

If the Western Pride gets the green light from the FFA before the Western Corridor does from the NRL, which seems likely, then there will be benefits for both codes.

City sports supremo Cr David Morrison has said Ipswich council would make every effort to upgrade facilities at North Ipswich Reserve to hold extra capacity, with a request from state and federal help, should the FFA welcome the Western Pride.

That will only assist the Jets and any NRL side by having upgraded facilities, and both codes use a field with the same dimensions.

Expansion is still in the sights of FFA CEO David Gallop for the 2018-19 season but not before a revamp of the ownership and operating model of both the A-League and W-League.

"We want to expand the leagues but this has to happen as part of a new structure," Gallop said in a statement.

"That's why we are now working with the clubs to determine the future structure of the leagues and the criteria for expansion.

"We will examine these issues in detail and expect this work will take months rather than weeks. We know that those consortia that have expressed an interest in joining the league would want to be part of something that is financially sustainable and attractive as a sound investment."

Johnson said Gallop, as the former NRL CEO, understood well the projected growth in Ipswich and the western corridor and that he was the right administrator for football and rugby league locally to get to the next level.

"The whole concept of NRL expansion arose because of Paul Pisasale's foresight in flying David Gallop up to show him the western corridor when the people in Sydney had no idea what it was," he said.

"Paul brought him up and drove him around Springfield, Ripley Valley and the rest of Ipswich and that is what got David interested in basing a rugby league team here.

"Then when he went to soccer he obviously knew about the area and it garnished his attention when they spoke about the possible expansion of their code."

Western Pride general manager Pat Boyle recently told the QT of his determination to take Ipswich up into the A-League.

"If someone said to our entity 'we want to have you in the A-League representing the western corridor but you must do this, this and this' - trust me and given the work ethic of the people in this region - we would move heaven and earth to achieve it," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  a-league david gallop ffa ipswich jets nrl pat boyle steve johnson western pride

