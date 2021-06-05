Farm fined $100K over backpacker death

A farm has been fined after it pleaded guilty to breaching its duty after a backpacker who collapsed and died while picking fruit to keep his visa.

A farm has been fined after it pleaded guilty to breaching its duty after a backpacker who collapsed and died while picking fruit to keep his visa.

A NORTH Queensland sugar cane farm has been fined $100,000 over the death of a young backpacker who collapsed while picking fruit as part of his visa requirements.

Belgian backpacker Olivier Max Caramin died on November 1, 2017 just days after he started work picking pumpkins at a family-run farm near Home Hill.

Farm owner M & L Zabala Investment PTY LTD was sentenced in Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday after the business pleaded guilty to breaching its duty by not providing adequate shade shelters for workers.

Mr Caramin was employed at the Fredericksfield sugar cane farm to harvest a crop of pumpkins through contractor Bradford Clark Rosten, who operated as Pumpkin Pickers.

Backpacker Olivier Max Caramin died on November 1 from a heat-related illness suffered while picking fruit on a farm in North Queensland. The 27-year-old was working as part of his visa requirements. Photo Facebook

The Belgian national arrived in Australia about a month before his death and arranged to travel to the Burdekin to complete the 88 days of farm work required for Working Holiday Visa holders.

He began work at the Fredericksfield farm on October 30, 2017 after two days picking watermelons at another property.

Magistrate Ken Taylor said other workers told Workplace Health and Safety investigators that an exhausted Mr Caramin struggled to "keep up" with work on October 31, 2017.

About seven hours after he started his shift at 6.30am witnesses said the 27-year-old became "delirious".

Workers reported Mr Caramin "erratically" ran through the field, stumbled and staggered before he collapsed on the ground "convulsing", prosecutor Travis Schmitt said.

Mr Schmitt said paramedics noted Mr Caramin's body was hot to the touch and registered a temperature of 48C.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

In sentencing, Magistrate Ken Taylor said the farm conceded it remained in "exclusive control" of the workplace, consisting of a tractor and conveyor in the field, despite Rosten managing the workers.

Mr Schmitt said workers reported the "only" shade in the field was under the tractor or conveyor but this could only be used if the machine was not in motion.

"There was a risk to workers of heat-related illness," he said.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said while his client pleaded guilty it disputed the claim there was no shade and said there was a grove of mango trees at the end of the field.

Mr Walters said the farm terminated its contract with Rosten after the death and had begun using another contractor company as well as implementing a range of new procedures.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland investigation found "several failures" by both the contractor and the farm, Mr Schmitt said.

Bradford Clark Rosten was previously fined $65,000 last year after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with health and safety obligations.

Mr Taylor said he accepted the farm's remorse and noted its adoption of new procedures following the death but said nothing could bring Mr Caramin back to those who loved him.

He fined the farm $100,000 and ordered it pay court costs of almost $1100.

No conviction was recorded.

