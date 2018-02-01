Here's where you can shop, enjoy a coffee and charge the car

CHARGED UP: An electric car charging station has officially opened at Orion Springfield Central.

ORION Springfield Central has this week launched three electric vehicle charging stations in the centre's underground car park.

The new facility is part of thirty charging stations launched in partnership with Tesla across Mirvac Retail centres in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

The launch of the charging stations follows months of community research into the use of sustainable transport and demand for accessible 'top up' charging locations for electric-charging vehicles.

Centre Manager, Melissa Crittenden said the centre was constantly looking at innovative and sustainable ways to improve and provide valuable experiences for its customers and community.

"This was a great opportunity to secure three electric vehicle charging stations for our centre.," Ms Crittenden said.

"Our customers can now do their weekly grocery shop, enjoy a coffee, have their hair done or explore the latest in fashion - all while charging their car.

"This is an incredible service and one we're thrilled to be providing."

This is not the first creative sustainable project undergone by Orion Springfield Central who last year installed 3,200 solar panels.

The installation now provides over 1MW of clean renewable energy equivalent to powering 255 Queensland households and reducing carbon emissions comparable to taking 373 cars off the road.

The unveiling of charging stations across the Mirvac Retail portfolio supports Mirvac's world leading national sustainability strategy called This Changes Everything, leading the way in innovation through smarter thinking and creativity to re-imagine resources that will see long-term investments in the future of their communities.

For more information, visit orionspringfieldcentral.com.au or call 3226 7333.