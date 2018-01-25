Now the hangover: Thief's jail headache after booze walk-off

BRAZEN thief Blade Poncho walked into liquor stores, helped himself to cartons of booze and simply walked out without paying.

The series of walk-offs racked up an unpaid alcohol bill worth over $800 and brought the thief before Ipswich Magistrates Court on a series of charges.

Poncho also travelled about the neighbourhood in style onboard a stolen luxury Lexus.

Appearing in the court dock wearing a black Nike 'Just Do It' t-shirt, Blade Gregory Poncho, 20, pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle; four charges of entering a dwelling to steal; receiving tainted property - car keys; stealing; obstructing police; and evading a rail fare.

Magistrate David Shepherd called his offending "quite brazen" given the CCTV coverage inside liquor stores.

In facts put by police prosecutor Bronson Ballard, a silver Lexus was stolen from a house in Sunnybank Hills at 2.45am on June 11, 2017.

The Lexus was found abandoned and fingerprints on it matched Poncho's.

The thefts include Poncho walking into a Meadowbrook liquor store on Sunday, October 15 last year and walking out with a carton of Jack Daniels whiskey and cola worth $84.

A witness told police the offender was wearing a Nike 'Just Do It' t-shirt.

Then at Sunnybank Hills on October 18 last year Poncho walked out of a store with cartons of Smirnoff Ice Double Black cans and Jim Beam valued at $219.

On October 19 he walked out of a liquor outlet at Oxley with cartons of Jack Daniels and Smirnoff Blacks worth over $280.

Then on October 22 Poncho walked into a liquor store at Heathwood, went into its cool room and walked out with cartons of alcohol.

And on November 3 he was caught at Oxley station evading a rail fare, gave police a false name and tried to flee.

The second unlawful use of a motor vehicle in July 2017 involved a Hyundai Tucson reported taken from Collingwood Park. It was found abandoned at Wacol.

Mr Shepherd gave Poncho a stern warning, saying he needed to change the way he conducted himself otherwise he risked spending his youth in jail and waste his life.

"A complete utter waste Mr Poncho," he said.

Poncho was sentenced to nine months jail for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences, six-month jail terms for the entering dwelling offences, and stealing (all sentences concurrent), and lesser punishments for the remainder of offences.

With 64 days already spent in pre-sentence custody, Mr Shepherd said Poncho was immediately eligible to apply for parole.

He was ordered to pay restitution.



2017 alcohol thefts