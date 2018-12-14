Now it's even easier to cash in on recycling in Ipswich

RETURNS: Cooper Lawson and Christy Lewis from Redbank Plains at the Tomra recycling facility at West Ipswich on Thursday.

IPSWICH has taken so keenly to cashing in on recycling that the city's state of the art collection centre is extending its opening hours.

The West Ipswich recycling centre operated by Tomra is now open from 7am-7pm weekdays and 7am-5pm on weekends.

The new opening hours come as residents have been quick to enjoy the benefits of the state's Containers for Change scheme, with more than 10 million container returns at Tomra recycling centres since the scheme launched on November 1.

In Ipswich, more than 1.8 million containers were recycled in the first month, amounting to $180,000 in refunds.

Tomra director of automated depots Laurie Minto said he hoped the extended hours would be more convenient for working Ipswich people.

"Extended opening hours will help Ipswich recyclers fit container returns more seamlessly into their daily schedules," he said.

"Our recycling centre has been a popular choice with the locals, so we want to give them every opportunity to collect their container returns at a time that works for them, particularly with the festive season just around the corner."

More than 60,000 containers have been returned through the scheme every day in Ipswich since November 1.

Sunday, December 9, was Tomra's biggest day for returns so far, with 455,696 containers returned across 10 locations.

Recycling stats

10,448,507-plus containers have been returned through TOMRA recycling centres since Containers for Change launched on November 1, averaging more than 250,000 containers a day