Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETURNS: Cooper Lawson and Christy Lewis from Redbank Plains at the Tomra recycling facility at West Ipswich on Thursday.
RETURNS: Cooper Lawson and Christy Lewis from Redbank Plains at the Tomra recycling facility at West Ipswich on Thursday. Rob Williams
Environment

Now it's even easier to cash in on recycling in Ipswich

14th Dec 2018 12:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH has taken so keenly to cashing in on recycling that the city's state of the art collection centre is extending its opening hours.

The West Ipswich recycling centre operated by Tomra is now open from 7am-7pm weekdays and 7am-5pm on weekends.

The new opening hours come as residents have been quick to enjoy the benefits of the state's Containers for Change scheme, with more than 10 million container returns at Tomra recycling centres since the scheme launched on November 1.

In Ipswich, more than 1.8 million containers were recycled in the first month, amounting to $180,000 in refunds.

Tomra director of automated depots Laurie Minto said he hoped the extended hours would be more convenient for working Ipswich people.

"Extended opening hours will help Ipswich recyclers fit container returns more seamlessly into their daily schedules," he said.

"Our recycling centre has been a popular choice with the locals, so we want to give them every opportunity to collect their container returns at a time that works for them, particularly with the festive season just around the corner."

More than 60,000 containers have been returned through the scheme every day in Ipswich since November 1.

Sunday, December 9, was Tomra's biggest day for returns so far, with 455,696 containers returned across 10 locations.

Recycling stats

  • 10,448,507-plus containers have been returned through TOMRA recycling centres since Containers for Change launched on November 1, averaging more than 250,000 containers a day
  • 375ml soft drink cans have been the most popular container to return
containers for change ipswich recycling recycling
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 30-21 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

    premium_icon REVEALED: 30-21 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

    News Who made the grade from 30 to 21 on the list of Top 50 Most Influential for 2018?

    Three-storey shopping village approved for Ipswich suburb

    premium_icon Three-storey shopping village approved for Ipswich suburb

    Council News The heritage property occupying the site will be retained

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:27 AM
    Judgment day in New Year for deadly home invasion

    premium_icon Judgment day in New Year for deadly home invasion

    Crime It could be a somewhat sleepless Christmas break for the accused

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:13 AM
    Silly season no time to joke about on roads

    premium_icon Silly season no time to joke about on roads

    News Christmas call to survive

    • 14th Dec 2018 12:13 AM

    Local Partners