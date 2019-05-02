Now is the time to start important health conversation

HEART BEAT: Cardiologists Dr Paul West and Dr David Barrett with St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital's Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Tony Lourensen.

HEART Week is the perfect time to open the dialogue.

Health professionals want to start the conversation this week about heart health, stressing the importance of getting a heart check.

Heart disease kills one Australian every 28 minutes - 51 a day - and the Heart Foundation say many of these deaths are preventable.

One-fifth of Australians aged between 45 and 74 are at high risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next five years.

Across the West Moreton region, the population base has rates of chronic heart disease equal to or higher than the national average.

Ipswich has a significantly higher rate of heart related hospital admissions than the national average (75 per 10,000 compared to 48) and heart disease mortality rate (87 per 10,000 compared to 68).

These high rates are also seen in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions, while the Scenic Rim has rates similar to the national average.

Retired cabbie Jeff Collins narrowly avoided a major heart attack aged 70 when he visited his GP about severe abdomen pain which turned out to be a large blood clot.

"My heart was beating too fast and the clot covered my spleen,” he said.

"I made changes right there and then, for my grandchildren.”

Five years on from the scare, he has made significant changes to his lifestyle.

Mr Collins sought a referral to the West Moreton Health Heart Failure Service in March and said his fitness has improved dramatically after attending sessions in the service's cardiac gym.

"Go with your instincts - if you don't feel right go to the doctor,” Mr Collins said.

"I started off doing three minutes on each machine, now I'm doing 10 minutes on each machine.

"When most folks hit 70, they think their life is over, it doesn't have to be.

"I'm here at the gym almost every day and loving it.”

Heart Failure Clinical Nurse Jade Boettcher said Heart Week was a good opportunity for people to have a conversation about their health and make strides to reduce the risk of heart disease.

"Early identification of heart conditions assists appropriate or preventative treatment,” she said.

Cardiologist Dr Paul West wants people to take a second to pause and think this week.

Do you have a close relative with coronary artery disease and is the life you're leading a healthy one, with enough exercise?

He said your GP can help to evaluate the 'silent' risk factors, including blood pressure, sugar levels and cholesterol and this conversation was worth having at any age.

Too often heart disease is a silent killer and a source of suffering for many when technology now exists to stop it in its tracks.

This ranges from preventative strategies to more involved procedures to correct some of the damage already done.

But seeking help when it is needed is the only way for treatment to be administered and there is no use suffering in silence.

Dr West works at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, which is home to the only private cardiac catheterisation laboratory in the West Moreton region.

"We have a full coronary angiography suite which is state-of-the-art and this allows (us) to offer almost all cardiac services to patients locally without the need to travel further afield,” he said.

"This includes investigation and treatment of coronary artery disease and pacing and cardiac devices.”

Hospital CEO Jude Emmer said historically patients had to travel to Brisbane for treatment in a cardiac catheterisation but the care was now available close to home.