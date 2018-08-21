Menu
Costco Bundamba Roof Goes On
Business

NOW HIRING: Full time, part time jobs available at Costco

Emma Clarke
by
21st Aug 2018 2:08 PM
COSTCO is less than three months away from opening at Bundamba at the massive grocery warehouse is starting to take shape.

Part of the roof has been built on the supersized warehouse ahead of the promised opened in November.

It means Ipswich families can choose from a range of American festive trimmings this Christmas.

Another four full time and part time positions have been advertised on the Costco website.

Costco Bundamba construction.
Costco Bundamba construction. Cordell Richardson

Full time and part time bakers, full time and part time butchers, Hearing Aid Centre Clerk Assistant and part time and full time membership assistants are needed.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowsers with 825 car parking spaces for the main warehouse.

Costco will offer two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.

Business members qualify by owning or operating a business while Gold Star membership is available to individuals.

The store will be open seven days a week.

costco bundamba costco ipswich costco jobs ipswich jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

