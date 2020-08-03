Menu
Nova radio star in hot water over photo

by Andrew Bucklow
3rd Aug 2020 8:04 PM

 

Radio star Michael "Wippa" Wipfli is in the doghouse after posting a less than flattering photo of his wife on Instagram.

The Nova radio host snapped a photo of his wife Lisa yesterday and joked in the caption that she looked exactly like Michael Jackson.

"He's alive! Michael Jackson spotted in Rose Bay," he wrote next to the photo.

Wippa posted this photo of his wife on Instagram.
On Fitzy and Wippa this morning, the radio star said he didn't ask for his wife's permission to post the hilarious snap.

"I had to go for forgiveness over approval because I was never going to get approval," he said. "It's better to backtrack once you've done the damage."

Wippa explained that his wife was upstairs settling their newborn when she realised he had posted the photo.

"I hear her head poke out the door (and say), 'Michael!' I went, 'I reckon I know why she's yelling'," Wippa said.

Lisa Wipfli with her radio presenter husband.
He joked that his wife had kicked him out as a result of posting the photo and asked his co-host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald if he could stay with him.

"You can stay at Neverland for a couple of days if you want," Fitzy replied.

Originally published as Nova radio star in hot water over photo

