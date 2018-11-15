Fitzy and Wippa’s surprise Hollywood roles

Nova radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa will lend their voices to Wonder Park, a new animated movie.

THEY'VE been on the airwaves for years, but Nova hosts Fitzy and Wippa are about to make their movie debut.

The radio duo announced on air this morning that they've been chosen to voice beaver brothers Cooper and Gus for the Australian release of Wonder Park, an animated film about a girl who discovers an amusement park she'd been imagining is actually real.

The movie also stars Hollywood heavyweights Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver and Mila Kunis.

"I wanted to work with Mila Kunis, that's why we said, 'We'll do this one, Hollywood,'" Wippa admitted.

Fitzy and Wippa at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday night. Picture: Christian Gilles

"We've got to go over to Hollywood and record this, it hasn't actually been done yet," Fitzy added, joking: "The funny thing was, Matthew Broderick said, 'I will not do this movie unless (Fitzy and Wippa) are Cooper and Gus."

Fitzy and Wippa aren't the first Aussie presenters to pop up in a movie.

In 2017, Karl Stefanovic and his former Today co-host Lisa Wilkinson appeared in the fifth instalment of the hugely popular Sharknado franchise, playing themselves.

Karl and Lisa in Sharknado 5.

Meanwhile, A Current Affair presenter Tracy Grimshaw voiced fish journalist Katie Current for the Australian release of 2004 animation Shark Tale, and TV host Rove McManus voiced a crab in 2003's hugely popular Pixar movie Finding Nemo.

Wonder Park will be released in cinemas in April 2019.