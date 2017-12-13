Overpass for deadly intersection 'not a priority'

A MINDEN crossroads overpass is not a priority and won't happen for 'many many' years.

A $10 million upgrade, which does not include an overpass, on the notoriously deadly intersection started in September but member for Blair Shayne Nuemann says it should go ahead despite the weekend's double fatality.

Mr Neumann said it was too late for an overpass to be included in the current phase of road works but there was the potential for future works in 'many many years'.

"As the population grows there will be the need for an overpass a bit like Plainlands but in the interim I think the current state government project should go ahead and we will see how sufficient that is going to be. It will make a difference but we will just see how it goes," he said.

"It will be an improvement on the current situation.

The Minden crossroads roadworks.

"As the population pressures continue we are going to need an overpass eventually but we are talking many years."

Mr Neumann said any potential future proposals for an overpass would have to compete with hundreds of proposals and a number of priority lists from across the state.

"There is no current proposal for an overpass, no designs have been done. The business case and proper costing is a long way off," he said.

The current project is expected to be finished by early 2019.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the weekend's crash was a timely reminder for residents to take care on the roads over the festive season.

Cr Lehmann said there was a need to review the current upgrades at the crossroads and for the relevant government authorities to again investigate the construction of an overpass.

"With improved road conditions and increased vigilance by motorists using the roads, we hope that there will be less fatalities and injuries," he said.