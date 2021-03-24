Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Notorious serial baby killer learns fate

24th Mar 2021 9:54 AM

 

A court has knocked back a last-ditch bid from jailed mother Kathleen Folbigg to contest her 2003 convictions for killing her four infant children.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday morning there was an "ample basis" for a recent inquiry to conclude there was no reasonable doubt surrounding Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of murdering her babies Patrick, Sarah and Laura and of the manslaughter of her 19-day-old son Caleb in four separate incidents over a decade, starting in 1989.

She maintains her innocence.

In 2019 Justice Reginald Blanch heard an inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, considering whether new medical developments pointed to her exoneration.

He concluded the inquiry reinforced her guilt.

But Folbigg asked the Court of Appeal to review Justice Blanch's findings, saying he had made errors.

More Stories

child killer crime editors picks kathleen folbigg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major flood peak expected at Ipswich suburb

        Major flood peak expected at Ipswich suburb

        Weather Water levels are falling along the Bremer River but the Bureau of Meteorology is warning a major flood peak is expected in an Ipswich suburb this morning

        • 24th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
        Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Premium Content Internal leak reveals ramping crisis at Qld hospitals

        Health Ramping ambulances lose up to 185 hours in day

        • 24th Mar 2021 8:57 AM
        • 1 fearless
        Not over yet: Flood warnings remain despite clear skies

        Premium Content Not over yet: Flood warnings remain despite clear skies

        Weather Emergency flood alerts were issued for parts of Queensland’s south Tuesday night as...

        Tragic reality of farm accidents claiming young lives

        Premium Content Tragic reality of farm accidents claiming young lives

        News Farmsafe Australia says generational change needed to keep kids safe on farms